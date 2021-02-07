NFL Honors Recap: MVP Aaron Rodgers headlines award recipients
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL Honors Recap: MVP Aaron Rodgers headlines award recipients originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented the 10th annual NFL Honors from happening in its typical fashion, but Saturday night's award show was as good as any prior.
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was named league MVP, the third of his illustrious career. Rodgers is now just the sixth player in NFL history to have won the award more than twice.
The Washington Football Team was well represented during the NFL Honors on Saturday night. Quarterback Alex Smith was named Comeback Player of the Year, while Chase Young was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Both were voted to their respective award by wide margins, too.
Outside of the yearly awards, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its seven recipients of the 2021 class, headlined by Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson.
Miss the NFL Honors? Here's a recap:
MVP: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, DT, Rams
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, DE, Washington
Comeback Player of the Year: Alex Smith, QB, Washington
Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanski, Browns
Assistant Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Bills
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Panthers
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Drew Pearson, John Lynch, Tom Flores, Alan Faneca