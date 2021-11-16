NFL Honors moves to Thursday night before the Super Bowl

The NFL’s NFL Honors show to announce the winners of the league’s biggest awards has taken place the night before the Super Bowl in recent years. The NFL, though, is moving the prime-time special to the Thursday before this year’s Super Bowl.

NFL Honors will air live nationally Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles, it was announced Monday.

In addition to airing on ABC, the two-hour awards show will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.

“Every year, NFL Honors celebrates the NFL’s brightest stars and greatest moments, bringing the sports and entertainment worlds together for a special night,” Mark Quenzel, senior vice president, head of Content for NFL Media, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to work with a new partner in ABC, ESPN and the Walt Disney Company to bring this annual event and the star power associated with it to even greater and higher levels than ever before.”

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of awards such as league MVP, offensive player of the year and defensive player of the year as well as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the announcement of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

