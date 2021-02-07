NFL Honors: A look at every award winner from the 2020 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 10th Annual NFL Honors awards show was held Saturday night on CBS. Below is a look at every AP, NFL and Sponsor award winner.
AP AWARDS
AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
AP Coach of the Year presented by Bose
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Visa
Alex Smith, Washington Football Team
AP Offensive Player of the Year
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
AP Defensive Player of the Year
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
Chase Young, Washington Football Team
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills
NFL award winners on next page . . .
NFL AWARDS
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
For more on Wilson’s win, click here.
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers
Deacon Jones Award
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Fan of the Year presented by Subway
Brandon Galloway, Tennessee Titans Fan
Sponsor award winners next page . . .
SPONSOR AWARDS
Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year
“Hail Murray,” Arizona Cardinals
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Air: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Ground: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Steve Cannon, Atlanta Falcons
Bud Light Celly of the Year
Pittsburgh Steelers Receiving Corps Week 11 Birthday Celebration
Pittsburgh Steelers
SNICKERS Hungriest Player of the Year
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Related
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson named NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year