NFL honors Dwayne Haskins with moment of silence at 2022 NFL Draft

Sanjesh Singh
1 min read
NFL honors Dwayne Haskins with moment of silence at 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL honored former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a moment of silence at the 2022 draft.

Haskins was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers when he tragically died on April 9, news that shocked the sporting world.

The 24-year-old quarterback was hit by a dump truck in Broward County, Fla., while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595, a highway in the county.

Haskins shined in 2018 at Ohio State and that strong showing saw him get drafted by Washington with the 15th overall pick in 2019.

