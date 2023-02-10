NFL Honors 2023 voting results: List of every NFL award winner
The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily beating out Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LVII opponent Jalen Hurts for Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, is the 10th ever multi-time NFL MVP winner.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson also made history, becoming just the fourth wide receiver to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa unsurprisingly ran away with the Defensive Player of the Year, while Brian Daboll won Coach of the Year following an impressive first season with the New York Giants.
Those were just a handful of the several award winners announced on Thursday. From Offensive Rookie of the Year to Bud Light Celly of the Year, here's a full look at the results for every award:
AP Most Valuable Player
Winner: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Second: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Third: Bills QB Josh Allen
Fourth: Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Fifth: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
AP Offensive Player of the Year
Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Second: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Third: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Fourth: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
AP Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: 49ers DE Nick Bosa
Second: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Third: Chiefs DT Chris Jones
AP Coach of the Year
Winner: Giants head coach Brian Daboll
Second: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan
Third: Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson
AP Comeback Player of the Year
Winner: Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Second: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
Third: Giants RB Saquon Barkley
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
Winner: Jets WR Garrett Wilson
Second: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III
Third: 49ers QB Brock Purdy
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Winner: Jets CB Sauce Gardner
Second: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
Third: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Winner: 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans
Second: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Third: Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Winner: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
"We're all blessed with the obligation to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors."
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Winner: Ravens DE Calais Campbell
Salute to Service Award
Winner: Commanders head coach Ron Rivera
Best Moment of the Year
Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's one-handed catch
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Air: Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Ground: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
Angry Run of the Year
Winner: Texans RB Dameon Pierce
Bud Light Celly of the Year
Winner: Bengals defense's roller coaster celebration
NFL Fan of the Year
Winner: Seahawks fan Larry Bevans
