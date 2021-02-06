NFL Honors 2021: Predictions for each award
The 10th Annual NFL HONORS presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, is the annual two-hour primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2020 season and will air nationally at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Award presenters will include current NFL players and Legends, celebrities David Boreanaz, Kevin Hart, Rebel Wilson and the Super Bowl LV Honorary Captains – educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzoe Dorner and veteran James Marton – three heroes who served as leaders in their respective communities during the pandemic.
But…that’s not why you’re here.
You’re here to see who is probably going to win the major awards. Here are the predictions for each award to be given tonight at the NFL Honors 2021.
AP Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
His season might have ended one game short of his ultimate goal, but thanks to a tremendous 2020 campaign Aaron Rodgers is in line to secure his second MVP Award. This season, Rodgers set career-high marks in a number of different passing categories, including touchdowns (48), NFL Passer Rating (121.5), QBR (84.3), Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (8.89) and completion percentage (70.7%). He has already secured both Pro Bowl honors and First-Team All-Pro honors, and on the strength of both his season, and the Green Bay Packers' run to the NFC Championship game, he secures his second MVP. Other players to watch here are Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks who met in the AFC Championship game both had stellar seasons, especially with Allen and his huge step forward as a passer this year.
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
This year Derrick Henry became just the eighth running back in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark. Six of the other men to accomplish that feat won AP Offensive Player of the Year the season they reached that number. Only Eric Dickerson in 1984 missed out, losing to Dan Marino after his stellar year. But Henry's numbers this year do standout, especially in an era where the passing game remains king. Henry carried the ball 378 times for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 126.7 yards per game. Those are all career-high numbers. He also had a total of 397 touches from scrimmage and 2,141 yards from scrimmage, also career-high numbers. Two other names to watch here, in addition to expected MVP Aaron Rodgers, are Stefon Diggs and Travis Kelce. Both players put up prodigious receiving numbers this year.
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Part of what made Brandon Staley's defense so effective this season - perhaps making him a candidate for Assistant Coach of the Year honors - is that he had world-destroyer Aaron Donald up front manning the defensive line. Donald had another impressive season in 2020, with 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, and 45 total tackles. All while attracting the bulk of the attention from the opposing offensive line. This, however, might be the one award I am the least confident in predicting, simply because of what T.J. Watt did this season. Watt posted 15 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss, both career-high numbers for him. While I think Donald gets the nod, I would not be surprised at all if Watt's name is called.
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Anytime a quarterback enjoys a breakout season as a rookie, they have an inside track to winning this award. That is certainly the case this season, as Justin Herbert's great rookie campaign already has him securing some hardware, as he was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year a few days ago. Herbert does have a strong resume, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns against just ten interceptions. But a better case could be made for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was among the league leaders in a number of offensive categories, and not just among rookies.
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, DL, Washington Football Team
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
The strength of the Washington Football Team this season was its defensive front, and Chase Young was a massive part of that unit. From his first game in the NFL Young was an imposing force, and this season he tallied 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, ten tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits. Young also recovered three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. Similar to the Aaron Donald discussion, he often drew double-teams or had to fight through chips from running backs and tight ends, but he still managed to produce. There are some other candidates in this category, including Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon and Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn, but I think Young is the clear favorite here for a reason.
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
This is an almost-impossible award to predict, as all 32 nominees have done tremendous work off the field and in their communities. I would encourage you to read about the work that all 32 nominees have done this season to improve the lives of those around them. The prediction here is Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce has partnered with Operation Breakthrough, which strives to serve "the poorest of the poor" in Kansas City. Kelce also founded the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation in 2015, and to date he has personally donated $750,000 to charitable efforts through the Foundation. This season the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation partnered with Operation Breakthrough to transform a former automotive shop into the "Ignition Lab: Powered By Eighty-Seven & Running." The goal is to provide teenagers in urban settings an opportunity to explore careers in STEM sectors. So Kelce is the prediction, but all 32 of these men are worthy of recognition. Please take some time and read about the great work they are doing away from the field.
AP Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The culture change has finally arrived in Cleveland, and Kevin Stefanski is the reason why. As such, the new Browns head coach should be considered a heavy favorite to secure Coach of the Year honors. Cleveland reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and won a playoff game for the first time since the 1994 post-season. Other names to watch here include Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills, and Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins.
AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Josh Allen might not win MVP, but his offensive coordinator might benefit and take home some honors of his own. Brian Daboll oversaw the rise of Allen this season, as the young quarterback joined some of the elite passers this season and led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game. Daboll's work with Allen, guiding him through his development and putting him in position to attack any variety of coverages, is well worthy of praise. We mentioned Brandon Staley during the discussion of Aaron Donald, and what Staley did with the Los Angeles Rams defense this year not only resulted in him securing a head coaching job, but it could make him a winner here. Also watch Bill Callahan with the Cleveland Browns, who turned that offensive line into arguably the best unit in all of football this season.