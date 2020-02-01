NFL Honors 2020 live stream: Watch end-of-the-year awards show online

The NFL will reveal its end-of-the-season awards Saturday night in the last major football event before the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night.

The awards are voted on by members of the Associated Press, and they include Most Valuable Player, Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive/Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and much more.

One award already announced was Defensive Player of the Year, and the winner was New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He's the first Patriots player to ever win AP Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the first cornerback to earn the honor since Charles Woodson in 2009.

Gilmore tied for the league lead with six interceptions, led all players with 20 passes defensed and also tallied two defensive touchdowns for an elite Patriots defense during the 2019 regular season.

Who will win the other prestigious awards? Here's how to watch NFL Honors 2020 on your computer or favorite mobile device.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV





