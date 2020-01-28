NFL holds moment of silence for Kobe Bryant on Super Bowl Opening Night

The NFL honored Kobe Bryant a day after his death with a moment of silence before the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs spoke with reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami.

A moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at #SBOpeningNight. pic.twitter.com/bPm3qJyNR8 — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2020

Fans attending the event at Marlins Park chanted "Kobe" soon after.

"Kobe" chants broke out at Super Bowl Opening Night tonight. pic.twitter.com/X9IbQoNrZV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were on board, heading to a youth basketball game. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters Sunday that there were no survivors from the crash.

A five-time NBA champion and one-time NBA MVP, Bryant retired in 2016 after spending all 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired as the NBA's third all-time leading scorer until current Lakers star LeBron James passed him on the league's list Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

News of Bryant's death broke during the NFL's Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. The league honored him with a moment of silence at Camping World Stadium, prompting "Kobe" chants from the crowd.

"Kobe was an extraordinary athlete who thrilled and entertained sports fans around the world for a generation," the NFL said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts are with the Bryant family, Kobe's fans, his teammates, the Lakers organization and the NBA."

The 49ers also tweeted a tribute to Bryant on Sunday.

A legend gone too soon.



With heavy hearts we send our condolences to the Bryant Family after the tragic loss of Kobe & Gianna. Prayers for all the families who lost a loved one 🙏 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/i8U5936UuC



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 26, 2020

