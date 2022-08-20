NFL holdout 2022 tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices?

NFL holdout tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s still preseason, but regular-season football isn’t as far away as you think.

Players already went through weeks of OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason. While these practices gave some players an opportunity to stand out on the field, others took them as a chance to stand out off the field. Several key performers skipped mandatory summer practices, whether that was to send a message about wanting a new contract or trade.

Here’s a look at all the NFL training camp holdouts and players seeking a new contract:

What NFL players are holding out in 2022?

Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, Bates was seeking a new contract rather than playing on the franchise tag. He skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp, insisting that he wouldn’t play this season on the $12.911 million franchise tender.

No deal was reached before the extension deadline, and Bates isn’t attending training camp. He will not be subject to monetary fines because he has not signed his franchise tender. Bates, who was Second-Team All-Pro in 2020, was instrumental in the Bengals’ run through the AFC playoffs last season.