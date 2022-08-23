NFL holdout 2022 tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices?

NFL holdout tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL's last remaining holdout is over.

Jessie Bates III rejoined the Cincinnati Bengals by signing his franchise tender on Tuesday. The star safety had been holding out in search of a long-term contract, but now he'll play out the 2022 season on a one-year, $12.91 million deal.

Bates was one of several big-name players who were holding out (or in) ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Some wound up landing long-term deals, like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Others, like Bates and Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, returned to their respective teams without a new contract in hand.

Bates and Smith are now scheduled to hit free agency in 2023.