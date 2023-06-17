NFL to hold supplemental draft for first time since 2019

After a three-year hiatus, the NFL supplemental draft is set to return in 2023.

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reports that the NFL supplemental draft is set for Tuesday, July 11.

Originating in 1977, the supplemental is a second chance for players who didn’t declare or were deemed ineligible for the NFL draft. They’ll have an opportunity to make themselves available for selection by one of the 32 NFL teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Only one player has been deemed eligible for the 2023 supplemental draft, with Purdue WR Milton Wright throwing his name in the hat. He was deemed academically ineligible for the 2022 NFL draft a season ago. Wright was unable to enter the NFL until now. During his last season with the Boilermakers, Wright had 57 catches for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns.

Other players could be granted eligibility for the supplemental draft in the coming weeks.

Though rare, teams have found key players via the supplemental draft route. Players like Terrelle Pryor and Josh Gordon were both supplemental draft picks. The last player selected in the supplemental draft was Jalen Thompson. The Arizona Cardinals placed a fifth-round bid on Thompson in 2019.

More News!

4 takeaways following conclusion of Chiefs' mandatory minicamp Chiefs release full 2023 training camp schedule Chiefs TE Jody Fortson, QB Shane Buechele sign ERFA tenders

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire