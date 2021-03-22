NFL to hold physical draft in Cleveland April 29-May 1, 2021

After a 2020 draft that was all virtual due to COVID, the NFL announced Monday morning that it will take the stage at multiple locations in the Cleveland area, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. This will all occur during the three-day process from April 29 through May 1.

Per the league, a select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland while fans, media, NFL Network, ESPN and ABC crews will also be on-site. Additional prospects will also participate in draft remotely from their homes around the country.

Club personnel involved in the selection process will be permitted to gather in a draft Room at a location of their choosing, whether that be their facility or elsewhere while following appropriate protocols. That’s not too different than how things normally work.

“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events. “Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners.”

The NFL Draft Main Stage will serve as the central hub for draft activities, including where pick announcements will be made by Commissioner Roger Goodell and other special guests. In addition to picks being made in Cleveland, the NFL and clubs will partner to make selections from across the country on Day 3. The Draft Theatre will act as the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.

Chosen by each of the 32 clubs to serve as their Draft ambassadors, fans selected to the “Inner Circle” will have a front row seat to the NFL Draft Main Stage to cheer on their team’s picks.

Story continues

To further the NFL’s efforts in promoting the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when available, and consistent with guidance from the CDC, fans selected to sit in the “Inner Circle” must be fully vaccinated.

All three days of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday. Further details on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be announced at a later date.

This year the league will build upon the 2020 Draft-A-Thon, utilizing the 2021 Draft as a platform to bring awareness to issues impacting communities most affected by the pandemic. More information on Draft and Draft-A-Thon will be announced in the coming weeks.