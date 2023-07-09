NFL to hold 2023 supplemental draft on Tuesday

For the first time since 2019, the NFL will hold a supplemental draft this offseason.

The supplemental draft was originally “created to serve prospects who were not eligible for the annual spring draft for various reasons,” according to the league’s official website.

In order to make a pick in the supplemental pick, a team must forfeit a pick in the next draft. For example, if the Denver Broncos want to pick a player in this year’s supplemental draft, they would have to use a selection from their 2024 pool of draft picks (perhaps one of their two seventh-round picks).

There are only two players eligible for the supplemental draft his year — Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, according to NFL Network.

The most recent player selected in a supplemental draft was safety Jalen Thompson, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with a fifth-round pick in 2019.

The Broncos have made a pick in a supplemental draft once in their history, using a first-round pick to select running back Bobby Humphrey in 1989.

The 2023 NFL supplemental draft will be held on Tuesday, July 11.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire