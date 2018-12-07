NFL history! Derrick Henry becomes second NFL player with 99-yard TD run

The NFL is playing its 99th season, and somehow only one player had ever posted a 99-yard touchdown run. That was Tony Dorsett for the Dallas Cowboys in 1983.

Derrick Henry, join the club.

Strangely enough, the 99-yard touchdown run club has two members and both are Heisman Trophy winners. The Tennessee Titans running back, who won a Heisman at Alabama, got the ball on his own 1-yard line against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Tennessee was pinned back after stopping Leonard Fournette on fourth-and-goal.

Henry was patient for a moment and then hit the hole to his left. He had a great crease and was easily in the open field. Tennessee blocked it very well.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) had the second 99-yard run in NFL history against the Jaguars. (AP)

It seemed like Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye would stop Henry for maybe 15 or 20 yards, but Henry is 247 pounds. Henry lined up Bouye, gave him a stiff arm at about the 20, knocking him back. Henry took off past him. Henry wasn’t done shoving defenders around.

Linebacker Leon Jacobs had a shot at Henry down the sideline. He got tossed off by another stiff arm. Linebacker Myles Jack had the last shot at Henry and, you guessed it, he got tossed aside to a Henry stiff arm as well.

Players around the NFL took notice, even comparing that run to Marshawn Lynch’s famous “Beast Mode” run for the Seattle Seahawks.





I see ya 22‼️ — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) December 7, 2018





The Jaguars-Titans game wasn’t one of the best on the “Thursday Night Football” schedule this season. But those who tuned in saw some history.

