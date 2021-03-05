NFL hires Maia Chaka to be its first Black female official

NFL hires first Black female official originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL broke another overdue barrier Friday, announcing they had hired Maia Chaka as an official for the league. Chaka makes history as the first Black woman to become an NFL referee in the history of the league.

“It didn’t really hit me until just now,” Chaka said Friday on the “Today” show. “When I saw the introduction, I’m like, ‘This is really real,’ because this is just something that we’re just always taught to work hard for. Sometimes we just don’t take time to stop and smell our own roses. I’ve just been grinding for so long at this, it’s just an honor to be able to join the National Football League.”

Chaka joins Sarah Thomas as the second female official in the NFL. Thomas made history in February by becoming the first female referee to officiate the Super Bowl. The two women were selected to the NFL Official Development Program in 2014.

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance -- including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program -- have earned her a position as an NFL official," said Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations said in a statement. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field."

Chaka has officiated NFL preseason games previously, in addition to several years of experience at the high school and collegiate levels. She and Thomas worked an FBS bowl game together in 2014.