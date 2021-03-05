NFL hires Maia Chaka as first Black female official

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Maia Chaka has been added to the NFL’s roster of officials for the 2021 season, making her the second woman and first Black woman among the NFL’s on-field officials.

Chaka has several years of experience at the college level, most recently in the Pac-12, and has also worked XFL games and this year’s Senior Bowl. She previously worked preseason games as part of the NFL’s officiating development program.

“I’ve just been grinding for so long at this, it’s just an honor to be able to join the National Football League,” Chaka said this morning on Today.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent described Chaka as an up-and-coming official who had paid her dues.

“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance – including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program – have earned her a position as an NFL official,” Vincent said. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

Chaka joins Sarah Thomas, who has been in the league since 2015 and worked last month’s Super Bowl, as the league’s only female officials. Chaka and Thomas worked together in Conference USA in 2014.

NFL hires Maia Chaka as first Black female official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Maia Chaka Just Became the First Black Female Official in the NFL

    She's only the second female official in the league.

  • "I could hear my heart racing": Ukrainian women referee recalls journey to the top

    Kateryna Monzul made history in 2016 when she became the first female referee in Ukraine to officiate a soccer match in the men's top division, a game between Chornomorets Odesa against Volyn Lutsk. Since then she became the first woman to referee Ukraine's domestic cup final last year and was named the best referee in the men's division by the Ukrainian Association of Football in an otherwise male field. France's Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a major UEFA competition final in 2019 and in December she also became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match when she officiated at the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv game.

  • Cowboys Wire Podcast: Dan Quinn’s restoration phase, Prescott pay primer

    In the latest Cowboys Wire podcast episode, Dan Quinn has built a reputation as a leader of choking teams. Can he restore his luster?

  • Cubs' Nico Hoerner keeps hot streak alive in rout of Dodgers

    Nico Hoerner posted a .222 batting average in the shortened season, but hes leading the Cubs in hits so far this spring.

  • Colts’ biggest needs entering 2021 free agency

    Biggest needs entering free agency.

  • NHL rumors: Bruins, Flyers 'eyeing' defensemen ahead of trade deadline

    The Boston Bruins have the salary cap flexibility to make an impactful move before the April 12 trade deadline as the team gears up for another Stanley Cup Playoff run -- perhaps the last with the team's current veteran core.

  • Unlike Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger’s pay cut includes no ability to earn it back

    In 2015, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning agreed to reduce his $19 million in total pay to $15 million. The $4 million haircut wasn’t unconditional; Manning had the ability to make every penny back if the Broncos won the Super Bowl. They did, and he did. In 2021, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has agreed to reduce [more]

  • Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers

    Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers. Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers.

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Bet $1 on Adesanya vs. Blachowicz and win $100 in free bets if Adesanya wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Report: Seahawks answering calls about Russell Wilson trade inquiries

    Teams are reportedly reaching out — and being heard — about Russell Wilson.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • U.S.-owned Haas F1 team sports a Russian look with Uralkali

    The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, joining as title sponsor. Mazepin will be partnered in an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael and the reigning F2 champion. Ferrari-powered Haas, ninth last season with just three points, are owned by machine-tools industrialist Gene Haas.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL Rumor Roundup: After J.J. Watt signing, is Arizona the new free-agent hotspot destination?

    Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.

  • Undefeated UFC star Israel Adesanya nears champ-champ status, and he's just getting started

    As great as Adesanya already is, with a 20-0 record, a No. 2 ranking in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and making a bid at becoming a champ-champ, it pales in comparison to what he might become.

  • NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

    Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.