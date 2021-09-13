NFL highlights: Watch every play from Patriots QB Mac Jones' debut

NFL highlights: Watch every play from Mac Jones' debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones looks like the real deal.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback didn't look nervous under the bright lights of NFL football during his regular season debut Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots ultimately lost 17-16 at Gillette Stadium, but the defeat wasn't on Jones' shoulders. He completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers. He was especially impressive against the Dolphins blitz.

If you missed Sunday's season opener or just want to re-live the best moments, here's a video recapping every Jones play.