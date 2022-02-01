NFL highlights: Tom Brady retires and Super Bowl matchup is set

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl matchup is settled, with the Cincinnati Bengals to face the Los Angeles Rams. CBS special correspondent James Brown joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest football news.

