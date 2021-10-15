NFL highlights: How Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 6 win over Eagles

Nick Goss
·3 min read
How Tom Brady fared in win vs. Eagles, with stats and video highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady entered Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season leading the league in passing yards and completions, while ranking second in passing touchdowns, all while being the oldest player at 44 years of age.

He added to those impressive totals in a 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Here's a deeper drive into Brady's performance.

Stats

Brady was again very accurate, completing 34 of 42 pass attempts for 297 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He's completed 30 or more passes in four of the six Bucs games in 2021.

Here's an interesting stat from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Brady, through six games, is completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,064 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. 

He is two touchdowns away from becoming the first quarterback in league history to reach 600.

Highlights

Brady and the Bucs offense needed no time to settle into the game, moving right down the field on their first drive. It ended with a Brady touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard.

Brady's second touchdown pass went to wide receiver Antonio Brown at the end of the first quarter.

Brady did throw an interception in the second quarter. It ended his streak of 227 consecutive passes without an interception, which is a Buccaneers team record.

Brady completed a clutch third down late in the fourth quarter with this throw to Brown. 

Brady wasn't going to lose a yard on the kneel down. 

Reaction

Here's some good Twitter reaction to Brady's outing.

