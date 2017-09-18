NFL-Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

(Adds later games)

Sept 17 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games:

Patriots 36, Saints 20

Tom Brady threw for 302 of his 447 passing yards in a 30-point first-half explosion and New England rebounded from a season-opening loss to Kansas City with a rout of New Orleans.

Brady connected on 19 of 25 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone as New England (1-1) raced to a 30-13 lead and coasted to the win over the Saints (0-2).

It was the first time in Brady's career -- spanning 273 games -- that he threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. He hit three different players - running back Rex Burkhead for 19 yards, tight end Rob Gronkowski for 53 and wide receiver Chris Hogan for 13 - and finished 30 of 39 for 447 yards.

The Patriots finished with 555 yards in total offense with Gronkowski catching six passes for 116 yards before leaving with a reported groin injury.

Drew Brees (27 of 44 for 356 yards and two touchdowns) tried to keep the Saints close, connecting with Brandon Coleman on a five-yard fade that began a 10-point comeback in the second quarter and cut New England's lead to 20-13.

Broncos 42, Cowboys 17

Quarterback Trevor Siemian shook off a pair of costly turnovers to throw for four touchdowns, and the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys in a game that was suspended for about an hour due to the danger of lightning strikes.

Denver's defense capped its performance with a flourish as cornerback Aqib Talib returned an interception 102 yards for a touchdown, stepping in front of Dak Prescott's end-zone pass intended for Dez Bryant and sprinting down the sideline for the score.

Siemian completed 22 of 32 for 231 yards and had touchdown passes of 10 and 6 yards to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, along with a 16-yard scoring pass to C.J. Anderson and 2 yards to tight end Virgil Green.

Chiefs 27, Eagles 20

Two second-half touchdowns from running back Kareem Hunt on runs of 53 and two yards helped Kansas City (2-0) pull away from Philadelphia (1-1).

The second gave the Chiefs a 27-13 lead.

Kansas City had gone ahead for good with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to tight end Travis Kelce that put the Chiefs up 20-13.

Raiders, 45, Jets 20

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Michael Crabtree, running back Jalen Richard scored on a 52-yard run and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson had a 43-yard scoring run as Oakland (2-0) rolled to an easy victory over New York (0-2).

Running back Marshawn Lynch carried 12 times for 45 yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown in his first home game with the Raiders.

Panthers 9, Bills 3

The Carolina Panthers relied on relentless defense and three Graham Gano field goals for a victory over the Buffalo.

The Bills (1-1) put together a potential winning drive, moving to the Carolina 32 in the final minute before quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw incomplete to rookie receiver Zay Jones at the Carolina 2 on fourth down with nine seconds left.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton completed 20 of 32 passes for 228 yards. The Panthers (2-0) lost tight end Greg Olsen to a first-half injured right foot.

Steelers 26, Vikings 9

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 23 of 35 passes for 243 yards and two first-half touchdowns for Pittsburgh (2-0).

Roethlisberger threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant to cap the Steelers' second possession and found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a four-yard shovel pass in the second quarter as Minnesota fell to 1-1.

Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

Russell Wilson's nine-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson with just over seven minutes remaining sent the Seahawks past San Francisco (0-2).

Wilson overcame a poor passing performance on a rainy afternoon to put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that included several scrambles for first downs before throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass to Richardson.

Cardinals 16, Colts 13 (overtime)

Phil Dawson's 30-yard field goal with 8:02 remaining in overtime rallied Arizona (1-1) from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit at Indianapolis (0-2)

Dawson kicked the winner after free safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the Colts 22 on the first play of overtime.

Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

Cody Parkey kicked his fourth field goal, a 54 yarder with 65 seconds remaining, to send Miami (1-0) past the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

