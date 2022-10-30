NFL highlights: Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry tallies first TD catch with Bears

WATCH: Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry tallies first TD catch with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry is on the board with the Chicago Bears.

The 2019 first-round draft pick made his debut with the Bears in last week's win against his former team the New England Patriots. Harry caught one pass for 14 yards as the Bears ran away with a 33-14 victory.

He made a little more of an impact in Sunday's Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Harry hauled in his first touchdown catch as a Bears player in the third quarter. It was a 14-yard connection from quarterback Justin Fields.

Check out the score in the video below:

The Patriots traded Harry to the Bears in July for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. Harry missed Chicago's first six games due to an ankle injury.

Harry has been a massive disappointment in his brief NFL career, but he should at least get a good opportunity to turn things around in Chicago.