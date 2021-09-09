Josh Allen, Patriots rookie Mac Jones lead the NFL in highest-selling jerseys ahead of Week 1
Bills Mafia believes they have the best quarterback in the league, and they're putting money on it just to be sure. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling NFL jersey since August 1.
Top-selling NFL jerseys for @Fanatics since Aug 1: Josh Allen, Mac Jones, Tom Brady, Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/2vRGk8unNk
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021
Coming in second is rookie New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who is slated to make his regular season debut against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Patriots legend and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers play caller Tom Brady came in third, while fellow rookie Justin Fields joins Jones on the list in fourth. Rounding out the top 5 is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a name synonymous with nobility for anyone in Chiefs Kingdom.
Though they won't arrive in time for Week 1, you can still rock the aforementioned player's jerseys in the following weeks and hopefully through the playoffs. Fanatics still has plenty of jerseys in stock and below we linked all five for your consideration. Don't see your favorite player or team on there? Help make him a top 5 contender by midseason and snag his uniform at Fanatics, too.
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Nike Game Jersey
Mac Jones New England Patriots Nike Game Jersey
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nike Game Jersey
Justin Fields Chicago Bears Nike 2021 Game Jersey
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey