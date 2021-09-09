Josh Allen, Patriots rookie Mac Jones lead the NFL in highest-selling jerseys ahead of Week 1

Mac Jones has second highest-selling jersey at Fanatics and hasn't even played his first regular season game. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Bills Mafia believes they have the best quarterback in the league, and they're putting money on it just to be sure. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling NFL jersey since August 1.

Coming in second is rookie New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who is slated to make his regular season debut against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Patriots legend and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers play caller Tom Brady came in third, while fellow rookie Justin Fields joins Jones on the list in fourth. Rounding out the top 5 is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a name synonymous with nobility for anyone in Chiefs Kingdom.

Though they won't arrive in time for Week 1, you can still rock the aforementioned player's jerseys in the following weeks and hopefully through the playoffs. Fanatics still has plenty of jerseys in stock and below we linked all five for your consideration. Don't see your favorite player or team on there? Help make him a top 5 contender by midseason and snag his uniform at Fanatics, too.

