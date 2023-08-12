NFL helmets: Ranking all 32 teams from worst to first

Who has the best-looking helmet in the NFL? Who has the worst?

The players may frequently change in the NFL, but the helmets stay the same.

Well, most of them. Today’s NFL helmets are a varied crop of designs, both old and new. Here’s how we think they shake down from No. 32 to No. 1.

Changing the name was the right thing in Washington… but did they even try to find a suitable replacement?

Poor Houston fans. The Oilers had a top-five helmet, but it was replaced by the Texans and a bull’s head on an acid trip.

The raven should look a lot scarier. This one looks like it’s waiting for you to drop your sandwich.

Switching from white to blue was an improvement, but not enough to vault it out of the bottom five. Still the worst logo in the league.

There’s something here, but the teal tongue screams ’90s.

The Rams tried to modernize an old-school look with their latest design and it just didn’t work. Can’t have your cake and eat it, too.

It’s been decades, but we still miss the red helmets.

The Panthers’ overall presentation is supremely underrated — maybe one of the best looks of any expansion-era team — but the helmets on their own are just average.

Bring back Pat Patriot, you cowards!

Every other helmet ranking probably has the Cowboys in the top five, but we’re brave enough to ask what the big deal is.

If the Patriots logo were a horse.

Imagine having a helmet featuring a dolphin wearing a helmet … and thinking it needed to be changed.

We should like these helmets more than we do.

The Niners kick off a little run here of teams with letters on their helmets. Let’s be honest. It’s hard to make those look all that cool.

The Packers can’t do it.

Neither can the Bears.

The “big blue” of the Giants is probably the best of the bunch.

Does any team have a cooler name for their official color than the Lions and their “Honolulu Blue?”

It’s hard to put wings on a helmet and not have them look cool.

Same thing with a pirate battle flag.

The red helmet with the arrowhead connects every generation of Chiefs, from Len Dawson to Patrick Mahomes.

The switch to the metallic green really made this one stand out. It’d be a top-five for us if they take away the football and return the plane wing.

The Vikings horns were already cool, but adopting the matte look in 2013 took it to another level.

The totem-style logo is fierce, local and just overall awesome-looking.

The Browns have been terrible for decades (until recently), and there’s no adornment on this helmet except for a brown and white stripe. So in theory, it shouldn’t work. But it does.

7. San Diego Chargers

The Chargers have gone through several iterations of helmets but the lightning bolt keeps it near the top of these rankings every time.

It’s too bad the history of this franchise isn’t as cool as its helmets.

Good enough for Johnny U., good enough for us.

Fierce.

A proud helmet for a proud franchise.

Anthony Munoz and the tiger-striped helmet are Cincinnati’s two main claims to fame.

Just win the helmet rankings, baby!

