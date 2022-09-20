NFL head coaching grades for Week 2: Head of the class for Andy Reid, huge fail for Frank Reich

Week 2 of the NFL season was the week of the comeback.

The Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs overcame deficits of at least 10 points to win. Victories by the Cardinals and Dolphins marked the first time in NFL history that two teams overcame halftime deficits of at least 20 points on the same day.

Conversely, their opponents — the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers — suffered major collapses.

How much of an influence did their coaches have on the outcomes? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL head coaches. Here's their grades for Week 2:

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: A

Reid’s name is on this report card, but it’s really a collective effort in Kansas City. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (who deserves a head coaching opportunity), quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Reid have done a tremendous job remodeling the Chiefs offense this year. The offense is more diverse and balanced. Nine players caught passes from Mahomes in each of the past two games and the Chiefs are 2-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins: B+

Whatever McDaniel told the Dolphins at halftime worked. After trailing 28-7 going into the locker room, the Dolphins rallied back to shock the Ravens 42-38 in Baltimore. Miami scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Baltimore to three. McDaniel called plays for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to utilize Miami’s two most explosive weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The two speedy receivers combined for 22 receptions, 361 yards and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the second half.

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals: C+

Arizona was outscored 43-7 in the first half the last two weeks combined. The Cardinals have come out playing lethargic and ill-prepared. The positive news for Kingsbury and the Cardinals is they didn’t give up when things looked dire. Last week, the Cardinals overcame a 20-point second half deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime in Las Vegas.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers: D

The Panthers have lost nine in a row, dating back to Nov. 21, 2021. Carolina gained less than 280 yards of total offense in two straight games.

The temperature rises on Rhule’s hot seat with every loss.

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts: F

The Colts find themselves in a 0-1-1 hole despite returning a league-high seven Pro Bowlers from a season ago. Week 2’s lousy 24-0 loss to the Jaguars was Indianapolis’ first shutout loss since the 2018 season. It marked the eighth straight loss for the Colts in Jacksonville. They were out-gained 331 to 218 by the Jags. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and was sacked five times. Reich and the Colts have looked out of sorts to start the season.

Extra credit:

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Bowles’ imprint on the Buccaneers is evident. The defensive-minded head coach has the 2-0 Bucs playing stout defense. Tampa Bay forced five turnovers in the 20-10 win over the Saints. The victory broke a seven-game regular-season losing streak against New Orleans. The Bucs have allowed a league-low 6.5 points per game.

Tampa Bay is winning with defense, but the Bucs offense has only scored two touchdowns entering Week 3.

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles: A

Sirianni, who served as Colts offensive coordinator before he was hired in Philly, has Jalen Hurts playing perhaps the best football of his career. The third-year quarterback is noticeably more poised and is playing with a lot of confidence. The Eagles are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and look like the best team in the NFC East.

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills: A

We knew the Bills were talented, and they’ve done absolutely nothing to dissuade us from thinking otherwise. The Bills have had one of the most dominant starts to a season in recent memory. Buffalo outscored the defending Super Bowl champions and last year’s top seed in the AFC by a combined score of 72-17. McDermott has the Bills 2-0 for the third time in four seasons.

