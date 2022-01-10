NFL head coaching candidates to watch in 2022

Black Monday came fast and furious at the end of the 2021 NFL season, even getting a start a day early with the Denver Broncos firing head coach Vic Fangio. Some of the names fired were expected, such as Matt Nagy in Chicago and Mike Zimmer in Minnesota. There was also a surprise out of Miami, with the Dolphins parting ways with Brian Flores.

As of this moment, there are five vacancies, with perhaps more to be added. Miami, Minnesota, Chicago, Denver and Jacksonville are looking for head coaches. The Las Vegas Raiders clinched a playoff berth with their overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia gets at least one more week with the job. Then there are rumors about Houston Texans head coach David Culley.

With an eye towards filling these vacancies, here are some names to watch for the head coaching hiring cycle.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Could Josh McDaniels return to the head coaching ranks?

McDaniels’ first head coaching opportunity came with the Broncos back in 2009, and he lasted less than two seasons in Denver. The Broncos finished with an 8-8 record his first season, and he was let go after a 3-9 start to the 2010 campaign.

His tenure in the Mile High City was rather rocky, as he got off on the wrong foot with quarterback Jay Cutler and was a reason why the Broncos drafted Tim Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. Another mark against McDaniels is how things played out when he was offered the head coaching job by the Indianapolis Colts a few seasons ago. After taking the job — and hiring assistants — McDaniels backed out of the deal.

A feather in his cap right now? Since returning to the New England Patriots the organization won another Super Bowl with him as the offensive coordinator, with McDaniels showing the ability to adapt his offense a few different ways. What might be more enticing is what he has done this year with Mac Jones. The rookie from Alabama has been the most consistent of the quarterbacks drafted this last cycle, and that record of quarterback development might be appealing to teams with young quarterbacks of their own.

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another New England-based option is inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. This would be a big leap for the former linebacker, but Mayo has been rumored to be on the inside track for a head coaching job for the past few seasons. During the last hiring cycle, he interviewed for the head coaching position with the Philadelphia Eagles, and while he did not get that job, his time seems to be coming near.

New England Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Patricia’s first stint as an NFL head coach was a spectacular failure.

Could he still make a return to the sideline?

After being fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, Patricia rejoined the New England Patriots as a senior football advisor. While his role has largely been on the player personnel side, Patricia could be an option as a head coach for teams like the Houston Texans, given his prior relationship with general manager Nick Caserio. During his time in New England he helped forge one of the NFL’s best defenses, as the 2016 unit was the top scoring defense in the league.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Yes, the New York Giants are a mess, with David Gettleman expected to retire, the team’s offensive coordinator position needing to be filled, and many wondering about the tenure of head coach Joe Judge. But on the defensive side of the football, Patrick Graham built a solid unit thanks to his creative use of personnel and scheme.

Last season, Graham was in the mix for the head coaching job across town with the Jets, but Graham declined their interview request and signed an extension with the Giants. This cycle might be the time for Graham to entertain options as a head coach, and his New England ties might be a factor down in Houston. He began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as an assistant back in 2009, before working his way up to coach linebackers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. That might make him an option for the Texans and Nick Caserio, but his resume should make him an option for a number of teams.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

As we have seen over the past few cycles, Eric Bieniemy’s name will be sure to surface on the lists of head coaching candidates. The former running back has been the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs the past four seasons, coinciding with the growth and development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last off-season, Bieniemy interviewed for a number of head coaching positions. Ultimately, each team went in a different direction. Is this the cycle where Bieniemy gets his head coaching shot?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

(Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports)

Dan Quinn’s job this season with the Cowboys defense is a chief reason why he would be in the mix for any head coaching vacancy this off-season. Last year, the Dallas defense was one of the worst in the league, but this year under Quinn the Cowboys defense is among the best in the NFL, currently ranked first overall in Total DVOA at Football Outsiders.

Certainly, players such as Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are a huge reason why, but Quinn’s stewardship, as well as the self-scouting he regarding his schemes since his tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons ended, will be appealing to any organization.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett, the current offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, is another contender for a head coaching job this cycle. Hackett has been in that role since 2019, and before that he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars first as their quarterbacks coach, and later as their offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars have already reached out to Hackett to interview for their head coaching vacancy, which makes sense given his history in Jacksonville. But if Jacksonville wants to focus on the offensive side of the football this cycle, Hackett is surely going to be on their list.

Of course, rumors about Aaron Rodgers are sure to follow…but that is a story for another time.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, was one of the hottest coaching commodities during the last hiring cycle. After interviewing with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, Daboll decided to return to the Bills for this season.

What makes Daboll an intriguing option is his history of quarterback development. All he has to do is point to the pre-draft evaluation of Josh Allen, and what the young passer has done over the past few seasons, as evidence of what he can do for a young passer. If teams are going to add a rookie quarterback from this incoming class, Daboll might be the ideal candidate.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

After his own career as a quarterback, Moore quickly moved to the coaching ranks, starting out as a quarterbacks coach with the Cowboys before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Moore’s offensive philosophy can be traced back to his time in college at Boise State, with designs that incorporate a lot of pre-snap movement and the creative use of personnel and formations.

This year he helped guide Dak Prescott to a strong season coming back from injury, one that saw the quarterback set a franchise record for touchdown passes. Some may wonder if he is the future Cowboys head coach, but this cycle might see a team swoop in and offer him their own head coaching position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Another former quarterback-turned offensive coordinator could be in the mix, Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After his playing days were over, Leftwich started as a coaching intern with the Arizona Cardinals before moving his way up the ranks with the organization. When the Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as their head coach, under whom Leftwich worked in Arizona, Arians said that he probably would not have taken the job “if [Leftwich] wasn’t available.”

Given his playing days in Jacksonville, Leftwich is in the mix for the Jaguars job. But with Arians pushing for Leftwich to get a head coaching job, it would not be surprising at all if another franchise were to get him in for an interview sooner rather than later.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

After his own stint as a head coach with the New York Jets, Todd Bowles returned to a coordinator role under Bruce Arians. The two coached together previously out in Arizona with the Cardinals, and he won the inaugural Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year award for his work during the 2014 campaign.

The past few seasons Bowles has been the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Arians, and it was his defense that helped lock down Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Stiechen

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

For the past two seasons, Shane Steichen has been an offensive coordinator tasked with getting the best out of a young quarterback. Last season Steichen — along with Anthony Lynn and Pep Hamilton — worked with Justin Herbert, helping propel the rookie passer to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

This off-season Steichen landed on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff under Nick Sirianni, and has helped guide the Eagles and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts to the playoffs to the surprise of many. The Eagles’ offense underwent a mid-season transition, shifting from a heavy passing offense to a more run-game focused system. That move sparked the Eagles in the second half of the season.

With two years of helping young quarterbacks develop, that will be a chip that could work in Steichen’s favor this hiring cycle.

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

During last year’s hiring cycle, Leslie Frazier was in the mix for the job down in Houston. Ultimately, the Texans hired David Culley, but given the performance of the Buffalo Bills defense the past few years, Frazier should again be in the discussion for a head coaching post this season.

Currently, the Bills are among the best defenses in the league, and are indeed ranked first overall in Total DVOA at Football Outsiders. That the Bills have done this despite losing talented cornerback Tre’Davious White is a testament to what Frazier and head coach Sean McDermott have crafted on that side of the football.

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

After his own stint as a head coach in Denver with the Broncos, Vance Joseph returned to the defensive side of the ball, serving as the defensive coordinator the past few seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Under Joseph, the Cardinals have built an athletic, attacking defense that uses some creative sub packages effectively to create chaos on passing downs. Last season, Arizona rolled out a 0-6-5 package with no down linemen, six linebackers and five defensive backs. This year, the Cardinals have used a 1-5-5 package with Zach Allen as the sole defensive linemen in the game, and achieved similar goals.

The success on defense has put the Cardinals in the playoffs, and that success might get Joseph another head coaching opportunity.

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Every hiring cycle, Dave Toub’s name rises as a potential head coaching candidate. He first emerged as a special teams coordinator back in 2004 with the Chicago Bears, spending nearly a decade in that role with Chicago. During his time in the NFC North, the Bears reached a Super Bowl and electric kick returner Devin Hester opened Super Bowl XLI with a kick return touchdown.

In 2012 the Bears fired Lovie Smith, and interviewed Toub for the vacant head coaching position. When the organization handed the job to Marc Trestman, they offered to retain Toub on staff, but the special teams coordinator moved to the Kansas City Chiefs in that role. After serving as the special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017, Toub was given the added title of assistant head coach.

He has gone through some interviews for head coaching jobs, beyond the 2012 interview with the Bears, so expect his name to be on some short lists in the coming weeks.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell

(Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

Looking at the college ranks, a name that has emerged in recent years is Matt Campbell from Iowa State. During his time with the Cyclones, Iowa State has enjoyed a quick turnaround. When he arrived on campus, Iowa State was in the midst of six-straight losing seasons.

In his first year at Ames, the Cyclones finished with a 3-9 record. Since then, it has been nothing but winning seasons and bowl games, and back in 2020 the Cyclones finished the year with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl and a top-ten ranking at the end of the year.

Campbell continues to reiterate his commitment to Iowa State, even when some big college jobs like Oklahoma and LSU became available. Campbell also reportedly turned down an offer to coach the Detroit Lions last hiring cycle. Perhaps his heart is set on Iowa State, or perhaps he is waiting for the ideal opportunity.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

In terms of recent success, Dave Aranda’s 2021 season with the Baylor Bears him see NFL teams reach out for interviews this hiring season.

Aranda’s defensive background was honed over years as a position coach, before working his way up to defensive coordinator at a few different schools. It was his time in Wisconsin with the Badgers, serving as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, that truly put his name on the map. Under his tutelage, the Badgers were one of the best defenses in the nation.

Aranda then moved to the SEC, serving as an assistant coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for four seasons. He helped the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship.

His next stop? Waco as the head coach of the Baylor Bears. While Baylor struggled in his first season, finishing with a 2-7 record, last year Baylor finished with a 12-2 record, the most victories in a single-season at Baylor.

Are these two seasons, one of them a losing one, enough to see Aranda in the mix for NFL jobs? Perhaps, perhaps not. But at some point the league is going to come calling.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh

This season, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally got over that hurdle, beating Ohio State and securing a spot in the college football playoff.

Would that be enough to spur Harbaugh to leave his alma mater and return to the NFL?

In recent days, the buzz around Harbaugh and a return to the NFL has only increased in volume, and the head coach has been linked to opportunities in Denver, Chicago and Las Vegas. When the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores, owner Stephen Ross — a huge Michigan booster — immediately shot down questions about bringing Harbaugh to South Beach.

Yet, where there is smoke, there is often fire. Harbaugh’s previous NFL coaching experience might lead teams to give him another shot, if he is interested in such a return.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

You would think the opportunity to hire a former Super Bowl winner would be intriguing to NFL teams, which is why Doug Pederson is in the mix this hiring cycle, having already interviewed for the position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pederson’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles ended on a sour note, as the team pulled starters midway through a season finale in 2020 that gave the Washington Football Team an easier path to the postseason. But he did deliver a title, and under his guidance Carson Wentz turned in a few solid years before the floor fell out from under him. Pederson’s thinking regarding young quarterbacks, as evidenced in this clip from a recent interview, should play well during the interview process:

Doug Pederson just said exactly what everyone in Philadelphia needs to hear, including myself. We just have to teach ourselves patience.pic.twitter.com/8rXIXAEtuQ — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) December 3, 2021

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

During last season’s hiring cycle, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was one of the candidates who secured multiple interviews, meeting with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets. While he ultimately returned to the Colts for this past season, his name is already in the mix for head coaching opportunities, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have contacted him about an interview.

That was postponed as the Colts were set to play the Jaguars in the season finale, a game that the Colts lost to see their playoff chances fade in a stunning result.

Still, Eberflus has put together a solid defense during his tenure in Indianapolis. This season the Colts finished eighth in Total Defense DVOA, after finishing seventh a season ago.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

When the Atlanta Falcons limped to a 0-5 start last season, head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were shown the door. Raheem Morris, the team’s defensive coordinator, was given the interim head coaching spot and went 4-7 during his time at the helm.

That was not enough to secure the job on a permanent basis, so Morris moved west to replace Brandon Staley, as he moved across town to take over the Los Angeles Chargers. While Morris inherited some talented players on defense, such as Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey, and the team added Von Miller, under Morris the Rams again finished as one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fifth in Total Defense DVOA. Could that be enough for Morris to get a head coaching gig?

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

The more time passes, the better Jim Caldwell’s tenure as the head coach of the Detroit Lions looks, and with good reason.

Caldwell was fired at the end of the 2017 season after four seasons in charge in the Motor City. When he was let go, his record in Detroit was 36-28, making him the first Lions head coach to leave with a winning record since the Richard Nixon administration. The Lions also made the playoffs twice under his leadership.

Last season Caldwell interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coaching spot, and he has already interviewed with Jacksonville for the Jaguars position.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Branches off the Sean McVay coaching tree are starting to bloom. Zac Taylor and Matt LaFleur, former assistants under McVay, are both in the playoffs this season. Brandon Staley missed out when the Los Angeles Chargers lost in the season finale. Jedd Fisch, another former assistant, is now the head coach at the University of Arizona.

Could Kevin O’Connell be the next branch?

After a short playing career as a quarterback, O’Connell moved into coaching in 2015 when he was named as the quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns. In 2017 he moved to Washington, working his way up to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. The past two years O’Connell has been the offensive coordinator under McVay.

This cycle might be a year or two early for O’Connell, who turns 37 in May, but you would think given the success some branches of the McVay tree enjoyed this year, NFL teams will come calling eventually.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

The most surprising move of this early NFL off-season was the decision by the Miami Dolphins to fire head coach Brian Flores. After the Dolphins finished with a 5-11 record his first season, they finished with two-straight winning records, going 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this past season, including a season sweep of the playoff-bound New England Patriots.

Still, that was not enough to save his job, and in a move that has been largely criticized — especially by players — Flores is now unemployed.

But he should not be unemployed for long. Given his defensive background, offers to be a defensive coordinator are surely to come his way, but teams would be smart to interview him for their vacant head coaching positions.

