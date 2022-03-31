NFL head coaches by age, post Bruce Arians retirement

How old is every NFL coach?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Credit: NFL via USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Arians has stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the news was a bit out of nowhere, it’s not all that surprising. At 69-years-old, Arians was amongst the oldest coaches in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, 11 years younger, will take over for him.

With Arians’ decision, and with all the new head coach hires earlier this offseason, let’s revisit the ages of bench bosses in the NFL:

Sean McVay | Los Angeles Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 36 (1/24/86)

Kevin O'Connell | Minnesota Vikings

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 36 (5/25/85)

Mike McDaniel | Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel . (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Age: 38 (3/6/83)

Zac Taylor | Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 38 (5/10/83)

Brandon Staley | Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 39 (12/10/82)

Arthur Smith | Atlanta Falcons

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 39 (5/27/82)

Kevin Stefanski | Cleveland Browns

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 39 (5/8/82)

Nick Sirianni | Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 40 (6/15/81)

Nathaniel Hackett | Denver Broncos

Broncos introduce Nathaniel Hackett Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 42 (12/19/79)

Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 42 (12/14/79)

Matt LaFleur | Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Age: 42 (11/3/79)

Kliff Kingsbury | Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. USA TODAY Network

Age: 42 (8/9/79)

Robert Saleh | New York Jets

Robert Saleh Syndication The Record

Age: 43 (1/31/79)

Dan Campbell | Detroit Lions

Lions coach Dan Campbell, Syndication Detroit Free Press

Age: 45 (4/15/76)

Josh McDaniels | Las Vegas Raiders

An image of newly hired Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 45 (4/22/79)

Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, USA TODAY Network

Age: 46 (8/14/75)

Brian Daboll | New York Giants

Brian Daboll (USAT photo)

Age: 46 (4/16/75)

Matt Rhule | Carolina Panthers

Panthers head coach Matt RhuleCredit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 47 (1/31/75)

Sean McDermott | Buffalo Bills

Bills head coach Sean McDermot Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 48 (3/21/74)

Dennis Allen | New Orleans Saints

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 49 (9/22/72)

Mike Tomlin | Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 50 (3/15/72)

Matt Eberflus | Chicago Bears

Bears-Head Coach Matt Eberflus (left) and new Bears General Manager Ryan Poles (right). Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 51 (5/17/70)

Doug Pederson | Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 54 (1/31/68)

Todd Bowles | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 58 (11/18/63)

Mike McCarthy | Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 58 (11/10/63)

John Harbaugh | Baltimore Ravens

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh John Harbaugh. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 59 (9/23/62)

Ron Rivera | Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 60 (1/7/62)

Frank Reich | Indianapolis Colts

Colts head coach Frank Reich. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 60 (12/4/61)

Lovie Smith | Houston Texans

Dolphins defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 63 (5/8/58)

Andy Reid | Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 64 (3/19/58)

Bill Belichick | New England Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 69 (4/16/52)

Pete Carroll | Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 70 (9/15/51)

