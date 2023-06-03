NFL head coach shares why he loves drafting Alabama players

Since 2010, the Alabama football program has had 40 players selected in the first round of the NFL draft with the next closest being Ohio State at 21. If you include second-round picks, that number jumps up to 63. Nobody in the history of college football has a better track record when it comes to producing NFL talent than Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The Baltimore Ravens have proven to be massive believers in Saban’s process at Alabama as well as they have drafted eight players over sixteen years during John Harbaugh’s guidance. Tied with the Patriots and Commanders for the most during that span. The two sides have a great relationship due to a mutual interest in Ozzie Newsome who was a College Football Hall of Fame player for Alabama, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and NFL executive. Harbaugh is a Super Bowl-winning coach and will more than likely be in the NFL Hall of Fame one day.

It helps when you have an All-Pro caliber DB on your roster like Marlon Humphrey, but regardless Harbaugh spoke highly, and at length about the Crimson Tide saying, “I think you get a bunch of guys that know how to practice. “They know how to compete in practice every single day. I have to think at Alabama, practice is probably tougher than most of the games. Every single day, you’re fighting for your position. At our level, that’s good. It’s good to have guys that know how to work hard and football’s important to them… But we always feel like we know those guys really well, and we’ve never been steered in the wrong way. Alabama guys, they like to work, they like to compete. Marlon Humphrey’s one of the best ever, but he’s not the only one. We’ve had so many great players from there. I love those guys. It seems like the best teams have the best players.”

Despite the radical changes to college football just over the last couple of years, Nick Saban continues to evolve and show everyone why he is the best to ever do it. Having NFL coaches praise him like this just further proves why he’s the GOAT.

