From the NFL to the HBCU sidelines: Jacoby Jones' journey to coaching at Alabama State

Houston Markham Football Complex is the sanctuary for all things Alabama State Football. As Jacoby Jones wraps up his morning practices and prepares for the weekly coaches meeting, he takes a moment and reflects while watching film of his players from the week.

In his office, there is a huge banner of Jones racing into the end zone for his second touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII just more than 10 years ago as a member of Baltimore Ravens. Ring a bell?

Before hanging up the cleats for the sideline headset, Jones was one of the most elusive return specialists in the NFL. His iconic playoff run in 2012 with the Ravens will go down in history, as he recorded the longest play in Super Bowl or postseason history with a 108-yard kickoff return.

Aside from his first-team selection, Pro Bowl appearance and who can forget his third place finish in Season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. The qualities and traits of a football coach have been with Jones his entire career. Now he has made the pivot into the coaching realm, helped to change the offensive identity of Alabama State football.

Alabama State assistant coach Jacoby Jones during ASU’s Black and Gold Spring Game at Hornet Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 15, 2023.

Coaching Start

A native of New Orleans, Jones attended school at Lane College where he played from 2003-2006 and was a three-time All-SIAC selection. As a leader of his team, Jones would be the designated play caller for the offense during huddles introducing him to the coaching side of the game.

"Just through the experiences I had early on in school where coach would trust me with calling the plays let me know I could be a good coach," Jones said. "During my draft process in the springtime I wouldn't even play, it was strictly play-calling for the second unit getting them ready for the season. That let me know what was in store for me after my playing career."

Years later Lane College would give Jones his first coaching job in 2018 as the team's wide receivers coach.

"That was a full circle moment for me coaching at an HBCU especially coming from one myself. I always wanted to comeback," Jones added. "My main goal when I decided to coach was that I want these kids to know is that it's possible to go to the next level. I want them to use me as that guide and stepping stool to help them get there."

Welcome to Alabama State

Prior to signing with the Ravens in 2012, Jones was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2007 draft. There he would connect with teammate Harry Williams Jr. (a second-year wide receiver out of Tuskegee University) and foster a friendship that would change their lives.

In 2022 Williams was named the offensive coordinator of the Alabama State football team after previous stints at Prairie View A&M and Morehouse College. With a new vision for the Hornets offense in store, Jones was excited to get the call about joining the staff as a wide receivers coach with Williams.

"Williams and I are on the same page at all times," Jones said. "Coaching alongside him was going to be no hassle because we were already hipped to different schemes and plays we both have seen or used from our time playing together in Houston."

In Jones' first year on the sidelines with the Hornets, they ranked fifth in passing offense in the SWAC. Jones says his philosophy to coaching is not turning the athletes into a robot and telling them what to do all the time. But, adding the little components to the skills they already posses and let them manage the game how they want too.

"If you on this level playing ball you have to have some type of talent," Jones said. "With coaching it's not about taking away from their game but tweaking the little things to ensure team success. I let them play their game and that has worked here."

Player Impact

The Hornets offense in 2023 has been exciting to watch all season with playmakers such as wide receiver Kisean Johnson. This year, Johnson elevated his game to new heights as he leads the conference in receiving yards and is on pace to reach double digit receiving touchdowns.

Jones explained how in two years he's watched the grind Johnson has put in and describes how his work ethic is incomparable. He firmly believes that he will be playing professionally in the foreseeable future and reminds him of that every practice.

"You have to see his work ethic for yourself, I have never seen anything like it at this level," Jones said. "If we're working on punt return he's on the side hitting the ladder. He makes the little things his priority and in the offseason we saw improvement in his strength, speed and knowledge with learning the playbook. He is a special player to coach."

Alabama State will close out the 2023 season at home hosting in-state rival Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving morning. Jones said keys to a season finale victory is keeping the defense off the field and playing to the standard.

"We just want to be a consistent offense," Jones said. "Move the ball, move the chains and score in the red zone. That's what the offense is supposed to do. We do those three things we'll keep the defense off the field and closeout the year on a high note."

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones on transition to coaching at an HBCU