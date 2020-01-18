NFL hates fun, fines Chiefs' Eric Fisher $14,037 for epic Stone Cold beer celebration

When it comes to hating fun, the NFL is truly on the cutting edge.

On Saturday afternoon, the NFL announced that it was fining Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher for his truly epic beer celebration during last week’s AFC divisional playoff game.

The NFL fined #Chiefs LT Eric Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct — dumping two beers on himself while celebrating a touchdown last week against the #Texans. 🍻 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2020

The Chiefs had made a stunning comeback against the Houston Texans in that game, and Fisher just couldn’t contain his exuberance after a fourth quarter touchdown. While teammate Blake Bell jumped into the waiting arms of fans in the stands, Fisher (wearing No. 72) grabbed two beers from fans in the front row, turned around, and promptly dumped them on his head.

Eric Fisher forever pic.twitter.com/m46RZnWM71 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) January 12, 2020

It was delightful and funny and exactly the kind of tailgate celebration you dream of seeing in the end zone, but the NFL apparently didn’t agree. They’re determined to be the enemy of anything and everything fun and spontaneous — which is exactly what it was.

Fisher explained his in-the-moment thought process to local Kansas City Fox station WDAF-TV.

“I ran over there to celebrate with Blake, and I don’t know why but my eyes were just drawn to them,” Fisher said of two fans’ beers. “And I was like, ‘OK, I gotta pick these up,’ and then I was like, ‘What do I do?'” Fisher was apparently so excited he decided to harness wrestling star Steve Austin’s iconic move. “Stone Cold!” the Chiefs tackle said, laughing.

The NFL can’t even complain about the fans being denied their beers! Budweiser repaid both of the fans who “donated” their beers to Fisher, and they each got a signed Chiefs jersey.

Everyone in that situation made out ahead except for Fisher, because now he has to pay this deeply dumb fine. And don’t forget, Fisher is getting penalized for pouring beer on his helmet while the Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney got off scot-free and paid zero dollars for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who had to remove himself from their wild card game with a head injury. Seems fair, right?

