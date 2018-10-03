NFL hands down $66,845 in penalties from Steelers-Bucs game

The NFL fined three Steelers players and one from the Buccaneers a total of almost $67,000 for their actions during their Week Three game.

Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey received the biggest fine from that game, docked $26,739 for arguing with an official in the fourth quarter.

Officials called four roughing the passer penalties, but Bucs defensive linemen Jason Pierre-Paul and Gerald McCoy and Pittsburgh’s Stephon Tuitt avoided fines. Steelers safety Sean Davis wasn’t as lucky, losing $20,054 for his roughing penalty.

The league fined Steelers linebacker Jon Bostic $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, and Bucs running back Peyton Barber lost the same amount for a chop block.