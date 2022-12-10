NFL hammers Saints with massive fines for faking injury

Barry Werner
The injury may have been fake but the pain to the wallet of Cameron Jordan and other members of the New Orleans Saints organization will be real.

The NFL on Saturday revealed it had fined the Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, Cameron Jordan $50,000, and co-defensive coordinator $50,000, for the defensive end faking an injury during Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NFL.com:

The alleged incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter on Monday’s game when Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower leg. It forced an injury stoppage as Tom Brady looked to line up the Bucs offense on a fourth-and-10. Tampa punted the ball once play resumed.

The fines will be appealed.

