NFL hammers Saints with massive fines for faking injury

The injury may have been fake but the pain to the wallet of Cameron Jordan and other members of the New Orleans Saints organization will be real.

The NFL on Saturday revealed it had fined the Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, Cameron Jordan $50,000, and co-defensive coordinator $50,000, for the defensive end faking an injury during Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NFL.com:

The alleged incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter on Monday’s game when Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower leg. It forced an injury stoppage as Tom Brady looked to line up the Bucs offense on a fourth-and-10. Tampa punted the ball once play resumed.

Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

The fines will be appealed.

