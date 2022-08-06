NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2022: Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil, Tony Boselli get enshrined in Canton

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is here. The ceremony — which will begin at noon ET on Saturday — will see six players, one coach and one official inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young make up the player contingent going into the Hall on Saturday. Dick Vermeil, who won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams in 1999, is the lone coach going in. Official Art McNally, who worked for the NFL for over two decades, will become the first official inducted into Canton.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

The festivities, which will air on NFL Network, will officially kick off at noon ET, but there's already been plenty to follow leading up to the event. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner wrote an emotional retrospective on Vermeil, who coached Warner during his fantastic run in St. Louis.

There's also been drama. Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Bruce Smith fired shots at Boselli, questioning how the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive lineman made it into the Hall.

Who will let the tears fly — other than Vermeil — and who will use their moment to quiet all the critics? Tune in here for the biggest updates from the event.