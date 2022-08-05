NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Updates on Jaguars-Raiders preseason opener
The NFL returned on Thursday with its annual Hall of Fame Game to open the league's 2022 preseason, with the rising Las Vegas Raiders and rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars meeting in Canton, Ohio.
Here's everything you need to know about the closest thing resembling an NFL game we've seen since Super Bowl LVI.
The Raiders win 27-11. That sure was a preseason game.
That also means we've hit the 30.5-point over, which is a rarity at the Hall of Fame Game. Seven of the last nine games have gone under.
Jaguars rule out nearly every starter vs. Raiders
Let's just say the Jaguars team suiting up on Thursday is a little different than the one that will be suiting up for Week 1.
The Jaguars have reportedly ruled out nearly every veteran starter on the team, as well as notable names like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back James Robinson and running back Travis Etienne Jr. The most notable name reportedly available will be 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker.