NFL Hall of Famer not a fan of Bill Belichick’s handling of Mac Jones

Mac Jones’ turbulent NFL season isn’t a disaster of his own making. This second-year slump has more to do with the Josh McDaniels departure, a shaky offensive line and Bill Belichick’s stubbornness.

The Patriots head coach could have gone out and signed a more experienced offensive coordinator as a replacement for McDaniels, but that didn’t align with his traditional in-house selection process. Belichick got to the point where he decided to roll the dice on former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as an offensive play-caller in an effort to stick to the same old formula.

But that formula obviously hasn’t worked for Jones, who has thrown only three touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Patriots so far this season.

When appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who is a big supporter of Belichick, admitted he didn’t like the way the legendary coach handled the situation with Jones this season.

“I just didn’t like how he handled it,” said Irvin. “I love Bill. He’s a brilliant dude, but this right here, quarterbacks are just so fickle, the confidence is so thin, I just wish [Jones] would have had somebody that he can lean on and depend on in his second year.”

It hasn’t helped matters that Bailey Zappe-mania is a thing, too. The rookie fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky went from being the guy no one remembered to fans chanting his name at Gillette Stadium because they wanted to see him as the starter over Jones.

But Jones has taken it all in stride with dignity and class in an effort to help get the Patriots back on track. The offense may never find its footing this season, but eventually, they’re going to figure things out.

And if they manage to do so while taking their starting quarterback into consideration, the best still could be yet to come from Jones and the Patriots offense.

List

3 key matchups could decide Patriots' Week 9 game vs. Colts

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire