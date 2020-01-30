What NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk likes about 49ers' Raheem Mostert

Marshall Faulk knows a thing ... or twenty ... about being a great running back in the NFL.

A resume' filled with seven Pro Bowl selections including three All-Pro on top of a Hall of Fame induction. Those are just a few of the many things he accomplished during his 12-year career.

To receive a compliment from him certainly means a lot.

That's exactly what happened when he was asked about what he's seen with 49ers' running back Raheem Mostert this season.

"Just his ability to run the ball," Faulk told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Super Bowl LIV's Radio Row. "You get him on the edges, or he creases you, it's a house call."

"For a guy who normally, this is a young guy doing something like this, but he's been in the league a while -- and to just burst on the scene, to have the confidence, he didn't lose himself and not get the opportunity to play. He was always confident to be the runner that he is."

Mostert has been in the league since 2015 and while he's never really struggled to find a job, he made the world pay attention to who he was this season. Especially after leading San Francisco in rushing yards during the regular season and recording 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

The world knows who he is now.

