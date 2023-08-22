NFL Hall of Famer expects Will Anderson to have similar role to Cowboys Micah Parsons

The Houston Texans are in the beginning of a rebuild, and they will be starting from the ground in 2023. Houston brought in first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans to turn the ship around, and in the 2023 NFL draft he found his offensive and defensive pieces of the future.

Ryans and the Texans used the No. 2 overall pick on former Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud, and then immediately after traded back into the third overall pick to select Alabama’s Will Anderson Stroud will be the quarterback of the future, but Anderson has arguably been the best player in college football over the last two seasons.

It is no surprise that Ryans fell in love with Anderson as he is an Alabama man himself. However, Anderson’s speed, football IQ and love of the game make him the perfect building block for this defense, especially with how sought out an elite pass rusher is in the modern-day NFL.

People all across the league have been remarkably high on Anderson, but maybe none more so than Chargers Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. Tomlinson says that he expects Anderson to be utilized all over the place, whether that be lining up in a three-point stance or rushing the passer from a linebacker position, he’s going to get a lot of different looks. The praise continues as he believes that Anderson will be used in the same type of role as Cowboys superstar young edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire