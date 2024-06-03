NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies on family vacation in Mexico at age 52

NFL legend and Dallas Cowboys star Larry Allen has died suddenly at the age of 52, his former team has announced.

Allen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, was on vacation with his family in Mexico at the time, according to the Cowboys.

In an online tribute, the team wrote: “The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙

Allen is survived by his daughters Jayla and Loriana, son Larry III, and his wife Janelle, who he referred to as his “heart and soul”

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the Cowboys’ post added.

Allen is among the rare group of players who have been named to multiple NFL All-Decade Teams (1990s and 2000s).

Throughout 203 career games, he played in two NFC championship games and was the starting right guard in the Cowboys victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

Originally from Compton, California, Allen began his college football career at Butte Junior College in Oroville before transferring to Sonoma State, a Division II school near San Francisco.

He quickly developed a reputation as a dominant lineman and in 1994, The Dallas Cowboys used their second round pick on Allen. His versatility for the Cowboys was demonstrated by playing every position on the offensive line but center during his 12 seasons in Dallas.

He played two final years with the San Francisco 49ers, 2006-2007.At 6’3”, 325 pounds, Allen possessed great athleticism to complement his size and incredible strength. He started 10 games in his rookie season and split time between guard and tackle.

In his second season, he was placed in the right guard spot and helped pave the way for Emmitt Smith who set a Cowboys single-season record with 1,773 yards rushing as Dallas finished fifth in total offense.

His contribution was recognized as he was named All-Pro for the first of seven consecutive seasons and named to the Pro Bowl for the first of 11 times in his career.He was named the NFL’s Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni in 1997 and by the NFL Players Association as the NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1996 and 1997.