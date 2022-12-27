NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement

Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion.

For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he’s entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season, after another blow to the head in their Christmas Day matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s unclear whether or not Tagovailoa does have a concussion, but head coach Mike McDaniel did say that he’s experienced symptoms.

Multiple head injuries in such a short period of time could prove to be extremely dangerous for a person, and that’s why former NFL defensive back Charles Woodson is calling for Tagovailoa to seriously consider his future in the game.

Just seeing the news about tua.. if indeed it’s another concussion he has think long and hard about continuing to play this game ever again.. period — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 26, 2022

While football is part of Tagovailoa’s life, it doesn’t have to be everything. There’s a life after football, and if it’s going to be impacted by continued hits to the head, it may not be worth it.

