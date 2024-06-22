NFL Hall Of Fame WR Terrell Owens believes ‘sky is the limit’ for C.J. Stroud, Texans’ offense

Terrell Owens knows quarterback talent. He’s played with several high-profile passers during his time in the pros.

Hall of Fame gunslinger Steve Young helped kickstart Owens’ career in San Francisco. Donovan McNabb helped him become an All-Pro in Philadelphia.

Where would Tony Romo be without Owens as a security blanket in Dallas? In 2006, Owens led the league in touchdown receptions while Romo became an overnight sensation and “my quarterback’ to the Hall of Fame receiver.

If anyone knows quality quarterback play, it’s the Hall of Fame Owens, who at 50 still hasn’t lost a step running drills during the sweltering heat of Houston.

Like many, he too believes in the Texans’ future so long as it involves reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

“The sky is the limit for this guy,” Owens told KPC2 Sports of Stroud earlier this week at his annual youth football camp. “Coming in as a rookie living up to the expectations and it’s only going to get better. The expectations for him and Houston, the team goals, obviously, is to win the Super Bowl championship.”

Owens, who ranks third all-time in receiving yards (15,934) and touchdowns (153), came away impressed with Stroud’s on-field ability and dedication to the community. His leadership has been a mainstay in the area since being drafted out of Ohio State last April.

Then again, Stroud’s on-field play was an essential reason why Houston secured its first division title in four years. Last season in 15 games, the two-time Heisman finalist threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while posting a 100.8 passer rating.

He joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only quarterbacks in league history to lead the league in passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Stroud also became the fifth rookie to throw for over 4,000 yards in their first year.

“If they surround him with the right weapons and obviously you have a great coach in DeMeco Ryans, defensively it’s a lot to be said for those guys and what they did last year,” Owens said. “You put all those things together and win ball games.”

Stroud is the most prodigious piece for Houston’s offense, but he’s only a fraction of the offensive success. The Texans have two rising stars at receiver in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, both of whom set records in the passing game last fall.

This offseason, the Texans traded a future second-round to acquire four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. They also traded for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz to a three-year deal.

Owens knows a quarterback can’t win titles by himself, but receivers can’t find the end zone without the right leader in the huddle.

Houston has both entering 2024, making the AFC South champs a threat to only build off a 10-7 finish.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire