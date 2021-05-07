NFL had talk with Brandon Beane following vaccination comments

Earlier this week, Bills general manage Brandon Beane went a little out of character.

Since Beane and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott took over operations in Orchard Park, the team has often stayed out of the headlines and never touch hot-button topics. However, Beane’s head-turning statement this week involving COVID-19 vaccinations got him a note from the NFL.

According to various reports on Friday, league officials spoke to Beane after he said that a player potentially being vaccinated might sway his decision to cut a player. Word from the league office was that the GM was told he was not allowed to release a player “solely due to vaccination status.”

Beane was addressing a hypothetical situation where doing so might help the team get back to “normal” NFL off-field work.

Previously covered by Bills Wire:

Buffalo’s general manager made an interesting comment on Wednesday during an appearance on the team’s radio show on WGR-550 radio. Beane said if a scenario came about where cutting a player that’s not vaccinated would allow the Bills to lift COVID-19 protocols, he would consider doing so. “Yeah, I would, because it’d be an advantage,” Beane said. “These meetings were not as productive as before because you guys saw in the field house, we had three and four meetings going on. And sometimes you’re talking over each other, but it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distanced. It would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella.”

While the NFL making it known that it did speak to Beane is worth noting, such a situation would be hard to prove. If Beane and the Bills were to cut a player for this reason… they would be doing so with a player that was on the “roster bubble.”

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen previously said in April that he was pro-choice in regard to the vaccine, and if he decided not to, do you think he’d really be cut for that reason? Not at all.

