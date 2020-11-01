The league got the all-clear on COVID-19 testing today.

In the latest round of testing, the NFL had no new positive results. So all games today can go on as scheduled.

The league also had no new positive test results yesterday.

The Vikings, Broncos, Chargers and Giants all had positive tests earlier in the week that resulted in the teams entering the more intensive protocols designed to prevent an outbreak within a team. But the Vikings’ game at Green Bay today at 1 p.m. ET and the Chargers’ game at Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET will be played as scheduled. The Giants’ home game against the Buccaneers on Monday night is also expected to be played as scheduled.

NFL had no new positive tests today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk