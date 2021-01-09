NFL had its highest-scoring season ever in 2020

More points and touchdowns were scored in 2020 than in any season in NFL history.

Over the league’s 256 regular-season games, teams scored 12,692 total points and 1,473 touchdowns, both new NFL records. The previous record for points was 11,985, set in 2013, and the previous record for touchdowns was 1,371, set in 2018.

Far more games are played in 21st Century seasons than were played in 20th Century seasons, but scoring per game was also at a record high. The average team scored 24.8 points a game in 2020, well ahead of the previous record pace of 23.6 points a game, set in 1948.

Never before in NFL history had more than three teams averaged 30 points a game, but this year five teams did it: Green Bay (31.8), Buffalo (31.3), Tampa Bay (30.8), Tennessee (30.7) and New Orleans (30.1).

The NFL has consistently promoted offense with its rules and its enforcement of those rules, and the result is more points scored in 2020 than ever before. And the nine highest-scoring teams all made the playoffs, so we’re probably in for a high-scoring postseason.

