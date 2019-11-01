Report: Packers LB Za’Darius Smith cited for marijuana possession, speeding

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana in September while driving back home to Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Smith, per the report, was driving home to Green Bay from Chicago with teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke on September 29, and was pulled over while going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone. The officer who pulled him over smelled marijuana in the car, and found three blunts and a vape cartridge inside a duffel bag in the trunk.

None of the three players showed any signs of being high, per the report, and did not smell of marijuana once stepping away from the vehicle. Smith reportedly told an officer that he smoked before the group left Chicago.

Smith was asked if the blunts and cartridge were his, and told an officer, “I’ll put it on me,” per the report.

Police cited Smith with possession of marijuana and for speeding on a freeway, neither of which are criminal charges. While marijuana is legal in some form in 33 states in the United States — including recreationally in 10 and Washington, D.C. — it is not legal in Wisconsin.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Za’Darius Smith,” a team spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Friday. “We will refrain from making any further comment as it is a legal matter.”

Smith is in his first year with the Packers, having signed a four-year, $66 million deal this summer after spending his first four seasons in the league with the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old has compiled 25 total tackles and eight sacks so far this season, starting in every game for Green Bay.

He has played since he picked up the two citations, and is expected to play on Sunday in their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Southern California. A preliminary court appearance for Smith’s citations is scheduled for Monday afternoon, per the report, however the Journal Sentinel believes he does not have to actually be in attendance.

