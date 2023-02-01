NFL great Tom Brady retires, insisting that this time it's 'for good'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday for the second time, saying that this time "it's for good." (Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Tom Brady is retiring — and this time it sounds like it’s for good.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback posted an emotional video on his social media accounts Wednesday morning to share the news. It comes a year after Brady briefly retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to return to football less than two months later.

This time, a somber Brady, with his voice cracking at times, posted a selfie-style video, saying: “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded.

“I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady, 45, retires with an unmatched seven Super Bowl rings, along with three Most Valuable Player awards, and the records for most career wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns, along with a slew of other records.

Brady is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce this past fall, during the Bucs' season. It ended a 13-year marriage between two superstars who reached the pinnacles of football and fashion, respectively.

It was announced last year that when Brady retired from playing, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375-million deal.

