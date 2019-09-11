NFL great Marshawn Lynch to drive pace car at Las Vegas

In a sense, former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch will come out of retirement Sunday, once again looking for daylight.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection, who retired from the NFL earlier this year, will drive the pace car and lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff-opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Lynch, who rushed for more than 10,000 yards and scored 84 touchdowns during his 11-year NFL career from 2007-2018 with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, is a longtime NASCAR fan.

“I hella appreciate the opportunity NASCAR is giving me to get active in this year’s pace car,” said Lynch, who ranks 29th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m looking forward to the experience and meeting the drivers and fans.”

The race begins shortly after 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be televised on NBCSN.

