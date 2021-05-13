NFL has a great Aaron Rodgers Packers-Chiefs hedge: Broncos-Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NFL set up a quick and easy hedge in Week One, with Broncos-Giants as the 4:25 p.m. ET CBS alternative to Packers-Saints. Whether Aaron Rodgers is playing for Denver or Green Bay, he’ll be nationally televised in that spot.

There’s another potential hedge lurking in Week Nine, when the Packers face the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

At 1:00 p.m. ET that same day, the Cowboys host the Broncos, also on FOX. So if Rodgers ends up being traded to Denver, it’s an easy shift by 205 minutes to move Broncos-Cowboys into the late-afternoon prime spot.

There’s another potential hedge in Week 10. Currently, Seahawks-Packers lands in the primary placement at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. At that same time, the Broncos host the Eagles, also on CBS. So if Rodgers is with the Broncos (and if the Eagles aren’t awful), it’s an easy flip.

Likewise, two late-season Packers games on Sunday night (Week 14 vs. Bears, Week 17 vs. Vikings) could be replaced with, for example, Bengals at Broncos or Broncos at Chargers, respectively, if the league decides to flex out a Packers team that has Jordan Love at quarterback.

NFL has a great Aaron Rodgers Packers-Chiefs hedge: Broncos-Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • West-side story: Avs have shot to take division over Knights

    Gabriel Landeskog recently caught a teammate staring at him over breakfast. More specifically, the Colorado Avalanche captain's bent nose, which also featured a fresh-looking scratch. “He’s like, ‘Your nose is super-crooked lately,’" Landeskog recounted of Andre Burakovsky’s quizzical glance.

  • Packers-Chiefs lands at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week Nine

    The biggest game of the year will be played in Week Four between the Buccaneers and Patriots. The next biggest game of the year, if Aaron Rodgers is playing, happens at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week Nine. That’s when the Chiefs host the Packers. It’s a game that directly resulted from the league expanding the [more]

  • James Mackerer Joins Gordian as New Chief Financial Officer

    Greenville, SC, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today that James (Jay) Mackerer joined Gordian’s Executive Team as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Mackerer will be responsible for leading Gordian’s finance team with strategic vision and advising on long-term business and financial planning. For the past four and a half years, Mackerer has served as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Fluke Corporation, another Fortive operating company. In this role, he led the Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis team, the Fluke Industrial and Fluke Reliability business unit finance teams, as well as served as Fluke’s Interim Chief Financial Officer in 2020. Prior to joining Gordian, Mackerer’s considerable experience also includes nine years with Danaher Corporation on the corporate development team executing mergers and acquisitions before project managing the spin-off of Fortive in 2016. Mackerer has his bachelor’s in science from Cornell University and his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. William Pollak, President at Gordian, says, “We have the great fortune to recruit an experienced Fortive financial executive to join our ranks. I’m delighted to welcome Jay as a member of our team and look forward to working together to ensure Gordian’s continued success.” About Gordian Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality. CONTACT: Sarah Huet de Guerville Gordian 8644518036 s.huetdeguerville@gordian.com

  • Former VA health care worker sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7 veterans

    "You are the monster that no one sees coming," federal Judge Thomas Kleeh told Reta Mays during her sentencing Tuesday.

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says club is taking quarterback situation ‘one step at a time’

    The Houston Texans have big questions at quarterback, and Nick Caserio believes they will be answered one step at a time.

  • John Podesta’s got a message for Joe Biden: Drop the Republicans

    Influential leaders on the left fear the president is squandering precious time and political capital in his attempt at bipartisanship.

  • Breaking down the NFL's 2021 prime-time schedule, from Bucs-Patriots to Jets-Texans

    The NFL is delivering another strong "Sunday Night Football" slate. Thursday nights, not so much.

  • Timeline: Liz Cheney's falling out with House Republicans

    Once a favorite within the GOP, Cheney lost a vote Wednesday to remove her from her House GOP leadership position. How did she get here?

  • Israel airstrike on Gaza leaves at least 26 dead

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Tom Brady trolls “America’s Team”

    The Buccaneers open the 2021 season with a banner raising and (hopefully) a barnburner against the Cowboys. Quarterback Tom Brady, however, doesn’t think much of Tampa’s opponent. More accurately, he doesn’t think Tampa’s opponent has lived up to its nickname. “9/9 Can’t come soon enough . . . excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady [more]

  • NFL schedule release: Ravens-Chiefs showdown highlights top 10 matchups of 2021

    The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.

  • Meet the modern legends who rule one of the world's favorite sports

    In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

    MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

  • Exclusive: WNBA launches Commissioner's Cup tournament with $500,000 prize pool. Here's how it works.

    A portion of the games in the first half of the season will be labeled Commissioner's Cup games and count toward Cup standings with the top East and West teams vying for the championship and prize pool.

  • HS softball player forced to cut hair per NFHS rules to keep playing: 'I feel humiliated, embarrassed'

    The North Carolina high school is pressuring the national association to change its "culturally biased and inappropriate" hair rules.

  • Nevada approves three June UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas

    Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.

  • Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

  • James Harden will reportedly play Wednesday after missing month with hamstring injury

    The Nets went 10-8 while James Harden was out with the injury.