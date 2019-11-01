NFL GPP Pivots: Week 9

Welcome to the NFL GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular lifts. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the week, and sometimes injury situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NFL News & Headlines Feed up until game time will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at the Sunday main slate, meaning Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games are not included in the following analysis.

QUARTERBACK

Jameis Winston - Tampa Bay (at Seattle)

Winston has been frustrating with seven interceptions over his last two games, but he’s still averaging 19 fantasy points over that span. Imagine his fantasy upside when things are actually going his way! We noticed that earlier in the season when he posted 27 and 30 fantasy points respectively against the Giants and Rams. Winston could make some fantasy noise against a Seattle team that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. We all know he’ll see adequate volume, as the Buccaneers don’t have any semblance of a running attack.

Also Consider: Derek Carr, Josh Allen

RUNNING BACK

Derrick Henry - Tennessee (at Carolina)

Henry isn’t an exciting play, as he offers virtually nothing in the receiving column. However, the Tennessee RB finds himself in an interesting matchup against a Carolina team that ranks 27th in overall run defense and 29th in opponent yards per carry (5.0). You better believe the Titans will be looking to attack that vulnerability with their workhorse running back, and I’d be surprised if Henry didn’t surpass 20 carries for the fourth time in six games. If that’s the case, 90 yards and a touchdown (maybe two?) isn’t out of the question.

Josh Jacobs - Oakland (vs. Detroit)

As of Thursday, Jacobs is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. You’ll want to double-check his status, but it seems like he’ll be a full-go on Sunday. The injury designation could scare DFS enthusiasts away from the Oakland rookie despite facing a Detroit defense that ranks 26th against the run. We’ve seen Jacobs emerge with big games this season, posting 24 and 28 fantasy points against the Broncos and Bears respectively. There’s a good chance he’ll come through with another solid return on investment while looking at one of his better matchups of the season.

Also Consider: Jordan Howard, Devin Singletary

WIDE RECEIVER

Robby Anderson - NY Jets (at Miami)

Anderson posted a sweet 5-125-1 line against the Cowboys on October 13, but that’s about the extent of his fantasy success this year. The Jets’ WR is 100% dependent on the big play, but he finds himself in a perfect landing spot to come through. Miami’s defense is in shambles, and that especially holds true with CB Xavien Howard placed on injured reserve. The Dolphins have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Anderson is an exciting candidate to pay fantasy dividends within that.

Curtis Samuel - Carolina (vs. Tennessee)

From one big-play receiver to another, don’t sleep on Curtis Samuel. The Panthers’ WR practiced fully on Thursday, so he should be good to go this weekend. Samuel is averaging an impressive 7.71 targets per contest this season, and he currently owns over 40% of Carolina’s air yards - the sixth-highest rate among receivers in the NFL. In other words, the volume is there for Samuel, and it’s only a matter of time until he comes through with a huge performance.

Also Consider: Adam Thielen, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, John Brown

TIGHT END

Hunter Henry - LA Chargers (vs. Green Bay)

Darren Waller and Travis Kelce should chew up a good portion of the tight end ownership for the main slate. I’m expecting Henry to have a single-digit backing after slowing down with a 4-47 performance last weekend. His upside is still on the table, creating a leverage opportunity for him to rack up the highest tight end score of the week. Getting into a potential shootout with the Packers (allowed 5th most fantasy points to TEs) would help.

Also Consider: Jack Doyle, Noah Fant