NFL GPP Pivots: Week 6

Welcome to the NFL GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular lifts. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the week, and sometimes injury situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NFL News & Headlines Feed up until game time will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at the Sunday main slate, meaning Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games are not included in the following analysis.

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota (vs. Philadelphia)

Cousins has been getting a ton of flack this season for his role in Minnesota’s losses. However, he came through in a plus matchup against the Giants last week, tossing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Now he’s facing a Philadelphia defense that ranks first against the run and 27th to the pass. In other words, the Vikings could be forced away from their run-first offense in order to expose that vulnerability. If that’s the case, expect Cousins to step up with more volume and subsequent fantasy production. Pairing the Minnesota QB with WR Adam Thielen and/or WR Stefon Diggs (buy-low candidate) makes for an interesting tournament stack.

Also Consider: Kyler Murray, Jared Goff

RUNNING BACK

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans (at Jacksonville)

Kamara has been somewhat mediocre over the past two weeks. Over that span, he has taken 42 total touches for 193 yards. However, Kamara didn’t find the end-zone in either game, and his fantasy scores are somewhat lackluster as a result. That should correct itself this weekend at Jacksonville, who currently rank 25th against the run and 24th in overall defense. Christian McCaffrey was able to rack up 237 total yards and three scores against the Jaguars last week. You could argue that Kamara is a similar all-purpose back who could give Jacksonville fits as well.

Le’Veon Bell - New York Jets (vs. Dallas)

Bell has been a volume monster while averaging 25 touches per contest this season. The quality of those looks could be much better, but it should help that QB Sam Darnold is returning to action. His opponent, Dallas, allowed Green Bay RB Aaron Jones to run wild last game while posting 182 yards and four touchdowns. In other words, there could be an opening for Bell to surpass 100 total yards while finding the end-zone. The Jets’ RB makes for a strong bounce-back candidate while hoping New York moves the ball more efficiently with Darnold under center.

Also Consider: Nick Chubb, Leonard Fournette

WIDE RECEIVER

Calvin Ridley - Atlanta (at Arizona)

Julio Jones is questionable with a hip injury, and there’s a chance he’ll play at less than 100%. Mohamed Sanu stepped up for the Falcons’ receiving corps over the past two weeks, seeing 12 targets for a 9-91 line before coming through with his first touchdown of the season (5-52) at Houston last Sunday. TE Austin Hooper will attractive plenty of DFS attention in the Atlanta passing game as well. However, we can’t forget about WR Calvin Ridley’s big-play ability against a generous Arizona pass defense. Ridley has been boom-or-bust this season, but this is a spectacular draw for him to come through with a rewarding performance. His salary is moderately cheap in the wake of those inconsistencies as well.

Auden Tate - Cincinnati (at Baltimore)

Tate was a preferred cheap option last week, and a late touchdown salvaged his day while finishing with a 3-26-1 line. I’m thinking that most DFS enthusiasts will shy away from him a perceived tougher matchup in Baltimore. However, the Ravens actually rank 29th against the pass this season, and you better believe Cincinnati will be throwing the football to keep pace with QB Lamar Jackson and company. As Ian Hartitz described in his WR/CB Matchups column, WR Tyler Boyd could be shadowed by CB Marlon Humphrey. With A.J. Green and John Ross still injured, Tate is the most logical choice to step up if Boyd gets shut down in that shadow coverage … Tate didn’t exactly work out last week, but that doesn’t mean we should write him off completely. I like him as a sneaky tournament play on Sunday.

Also Consider: Odell Beckham Jr., Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Michael Gallup

TIGHT END

Jared Cook - New Orleans (at Jacksonville)

Are the Saints finally looking towards their talented tight end? Cook hauled in his first touchdown on the season on Sunday, coming up with a pleasant 4-41-1 line. It should be noted that he was targeted in the end-zone one other time, but was unable to make a tough catch. Cook has now seen six targets in each of the last two games, and he’s an interesting buy-low candidate this week at Jacksonville.

Also Consider: Delanie Walker