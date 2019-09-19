NFL GPP Pivots: Week 3

Welcome to the NFL GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular lifts. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the week, and sometimes injury situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NFL News & Headlines Feed up until game time will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at the Sunday main slate, meaning Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games are not included in the following analysis.

QUARTERBACK

Josh Allen - Buffalo (vs. Cincinnati)

Allen has either been featured or placed in the “also consider” category for every article of this series so far. His rushing upside and affinity for the deep ball screams upside, assuming the other settings are agreeable. Well, a home date with Cincinnati certainly checks the boxes. It doesn’t look like Bengals have improved from last season, allowing the combination of Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo to go 31-45 for 491 yards five touchdowns and one interception so far. Allen has tossed for 507 yards through two games while chipping in 59 yards rushing with a pair of scores on the ground as well. This is an outstanding matchup in Buffalo’s home debut, and I’m expecting Allen to flex his fantasy upside. Go ahead and pair him with WR John Brown in tournaments.

Also Consider: Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford

RUNNING BACK

Marlon Mack - Indianapolis (vs. Atlanta)

As of Thursday morning, Mack has a questionable tag next to his name. He’s dealing with a calf injury, but early reports suggest he’s not in danger of missing Sunday’s tilt. You’ll obviously want to monitor that as the weekend approaches … Assuming Mack is good to go, we could see a lower-than-deserved ownership rate following a mediocre performance at Tennesse (and that injury tag). This is a strong bounce-back spot for the Colts’ RB, facing a generous Atlanta defense that allowed some of the most fantasy points to opposing backfields last season.

Peyton Barber - Tampa Bay (vs. NY Giants)

Tampa coach Bruce Arians noted that Barber was the primary running back despite logging only eight carries in the season opener. That was on full display last Thursday at Carolina, as Barber went for 23-82-1 with one catch for seven yards as well. Game flow could be on his side yet again, as the Bucs check-in as 6.5 point home favorites over the Giants. New York allowed Frank Gore and Devin Singletary to combine for 25 carries, 125 yards, and two touchdowns on the ground last week, so Barber finds himself in a favorable spot to keep the momentum.

Also Consider: David Johnson, Sony Michel, Phillip Lindsay

WIDE RECEIVER

Will Fuller V - Houston (at LA Chargers)

Fuller hasn’t done much from a fantasy point of view, hauling in six receptions for 109 yards through two games. That’s not going to make much of a splash in large-field DFS tournaments. However, we all know Fuller carries tremendous upside with outstanding speed get behind opposing defenses for highlight-worthy touchdowns. Houston WR1 DeAndre Hopkins finds himself in a tough spot against Chargers’ CB Casey Hayward, which could funnel more targets towards Fuller in a better individual draw. In other words, this is an interesting breakout spot for the speedy receiver.

Devin Smith - Dallas (vs. Miami)

We’ve seen the Miami pass defense get absolutely shredded downfield for two straight weeks, which promotes Dallas WR Devin Smith as a promising tournament play against the generous Dolphins. Michael Gallup will miss several weeks, and Smith stepped up for three catches and 74 yards after Gallup left last Sunday. More snaps, targets, and an easier overall matchup warrants tournament consideration for Smith this week.

Also Consider: Stefon Diggs (MIN), John Brown (BUF), DJ Moore (CAR), Marvin Jones Jr. (DET), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (PHI)

TIGHT END

George Kittle - San Francisco (vs. Pittsburgh)

Kittle has not lived up to the hype this season, averaging 5.5 receptions and 54 yards through the first two weeks. San Francisco didn’t need him in last Sunday’s blowout at Cincinnati, but it’s somewhat comforting to see that Kittle drew 10 targets in the opener at Tampa Bay. A breakout performance could be in store for the talented tight end, as he’s facing a Pittsburgh defense that had problems slowing down the passing offenses of New England and Seattle. In fact, the Steelers yielded a 6-63-2 line to Seahawk tight ends (mostly Will Dissly) last week, and Kittle could feast on that vulnerability.

Also Consider: O.J. Howard (TB), Jason Witten (DAL)