NFL GM (now an ESPN analyst) on NFL draft pick Max Melton’s fit with the Cardinals

Max Melton became the latest Rutgers football draft pick when the Arizona Cardinals took the cornerback in the second round of the NFL draft. And one former NFL general manager, who is now an ESPN analyst, sees Melton as a good fit with the Cardinals.

Melton, the No. 43 overall pick in last week’s NFL draft, goes to Arizona with multiple years of starting at Rutgers.

Melton had a strong four years at Rutgers where he had 113 total tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries across 43 games. His NFL draft prospects took a significant upswing this offseason following a strong week at the Senior Bowl as well as running a 4.39 time in the 40 at the NFL combine.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, now an analyst with ESPN, likes the fit of Melton with the Cardinals.

“He’s a great athlete, with starting potential, excellent pick by the Cardinals,” Tannenbaum told Rutgers Wire.

Tannenbaum is a former NFL general manager who is best known for building the New York Jets into a team that made consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. He drafted players such as Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis and Nick Mangold, who was three times an All-Pro selection at center.

He now works as analyst for ESPN where he covers the NFL.

Melton was a member of the Rutgers 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Rutgers shortly after the return of head coach Greg Schiano to the program.

He was a three-star recruit and the No. 22 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports.

With the Cardinals, Melton has the chance to factor into the two-deep immediately. The Cardinals have a need at cornerback and Melton should factor into a role in the team’s secondary.

He is the younger brother of Bo Melton, a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers.

